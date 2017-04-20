Sevens up for Jed as action moves on to Langholm

Jed-Forest collected their first silverware of this season’s Kings of the Sevens festival at Berwick last Sunday, defeating Watsonians in the final.

Jammy McFarlane’s BT National League Division I side, the defending Sevens champions, enjoyed a big victory over Earlston – 60-0 – in their section before having to accept a much narrower winning margin of 14-12 against Powerbombs.

They won their semi-final 38-7 against Peebles, who had taken out Hawick and the home club at Derwentwater Terrace.

Jed recorded another slender win, 33-27, in the final against tournament leaders Watsonians.

The action moves this Saturday to Langholm, where the tournament is sponsored by Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Preparations were going well, according to 7s convenor Kenny Pool, and everyone was hoping for good weather in the lead-up to the event at Milntown.

“We have all the Border teams there – we have an Austin Friars Former Pupils’ line-up as well,” said Mr Pool.

“The school is in Carlisle and we have quite a connection with Carlisle rugby.”

They are coming from all over the country,” added Mr Pool. “They’re very enthusiastic and there are one or two boys in there that are ‘flying machines’. The sponsors bring a lot of guests from Carlisle too, so there’s quite a cross-border rivalry.”

Mr Pool added: “It’s still a big day out for the town – it still draws a lot of people from the communities, a lot from the district, and a lot from over the border come as well. Traditionally, it is a good day out.”

Langholm themselves were struggling to raise a team early in the season but rallied well and also have a number of dual-registered players, thanks to friends and fellow clubs. After Christmas, they won nine matches, including seven bonus-point victories. Mr Pool reckoned reaching the second round would be a good achievement but every home team wanted to do well in its own 7s tournament.

Draw (play starts with a preliminary round at 1.40pm, then main action 2pm): Melrose v Jed-Forest, Berwick v Powerbombs, Earlston v Selkirk, Pigbarians v Peebles, Hawick v Gala, Watsonians v Biggar, Austin Friars FP v Dumfries Saints, Langholm v Kelso, Edinburgh Accies v Melrose or Jed-Forest.