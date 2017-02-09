Selkirk squad relishing return to rugby

Selkirk RFC’s players are raring to get back to action as they prepare for Aberden Grammar’s visit tomorrow (Saturday).

Manager Tom Ramage said he was quietly confident about the game and about getting a decent result at Philiphaugh.

The side was hoping to erase the disappointment of their defeat agaisnt Falkirk last time out, in a game which promised so much after the previous week’s excellent win at Edinburgh Accies.

Since then, there’s been the Six Nations break and the shelving of the Borders Cup clash last Friday with Hawick, who were unable to raise a team.

“We’ve had the same back line – a settled back line – for the last two or three weeks, which is good,” said Ramage.

Jordan McGowan was the main injury worry as the Souters sit in fifth place in the table, 10 points behind Falkirk.

Other than the concern over McGowan, the side was virtually at full strength and looking for a good result at home, said Ramage.

The manager declared he was happy with a mid-table berth, although he said he would be delighted if they could reach fourth position. “We are sitting in the high middle section and there’s a bit of leeway between us and the clubs lower down,” said Ramage.

Promotion had not been an over-riding priority at the moment, he added. “The squad is not big enough for that. I’d be happy to have another season in National League I and rebuild.”

Ramage added: “We have some youngsters coming through now – Josh Mackay is one for the future. He’s youth club captain this year and has been playing recently for first team – he is doing really well.”

The return to action, assuming all goes well tomorrow, is being relished by the players, said the manager. “The boys are all training and all ready for Aberdeen to come down, and champing at the bit, to be honest, to get there.”

Some of the bench men had been given a run in the quickly-arranged friendly last Friday against Peebles 2s, who won 19-10 at Hay Lodge Park.