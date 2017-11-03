Selkirk relishing open, flowing game of rugby in capital city

One of the most compelling fixtures on this weekend’s rugby card is the clash at Inverleith between Selkirk and Stewart’s Melville.

Both sides are entering the fray tomorrow (Saturday) on a good run of form.

Selkirk still had plenty faith in their ability going into last weekend’s game with GHA, despite losing the previous week, and they pulled off a slender victory.

Stewart’s Melville have overcome a poor start to the campaign and last weekend managed to overhaul a 24-point deficit against Gala, to win 31-24, thanks to a clear change in game plan.

Although focused first and foremost on the Souters, manager Tom Ramage said they would not take any chances and underestimate their Edinburgh rivals.

“Stewart’s Melville have a reputation of coming back after a bad start to a season – they will bounce back,” he said.

Selkirk would be going into the match with much the same plan as before.

“Like Stewart’s Melville, we play a lot of open rugby and we have the back line to play that kind of game,” said Ramage.

“If we can keep that heavy pack of Stewart’s Melville running about the field, they will start to tire, hopefully. Sometimes, you just have to meet fire with fire up front.”

Ramage hoped it would be “a nice, open game, with pletny of tries”.

He said Selkirk’s discipline was a little better against GHA and they had conceded fewer penalties than in recent weeks – although, ironically, it was a Rory Banks penalty for Selkirk which was the difference between the teams, with the Souters’ 34-31 win.

Each side scored five tries and Ramage said: “GHA are a strong side – they put Gala to sword the week before – but we just met them like any other game.

“We took them on up front when needed and ran the ball.

“It just goes to show – we had three forwards scoring and two backs.”

Selkirk were also clear of injury worries for tomorrow, which was another boost.