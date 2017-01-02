Selkirk overcome Peebles in Border League clash

Peebles 6, Selkirk 27

Selkirk visited The Gytes on Thursday for a Booker Border League Pool ‘A’ match against in-form Peebles, who’ve won 10 of their 13 games in BT National League 2.

The home team’s confidence showed in the solidity of their defence and in the sharpness of their attacks.

But, ultimately Selkirk displayed enough ability and finishing power to make them worthy winners.

Things didn’t all go the Souters’ way, however, with Peebles creating several scoring chances of their own – one particular attack only being thwarted after Selkirk scrum-half Callum McEwan had made a great try-saving tackle in the corner.

Selkirk hooker James Bett was forced off the pitch with a neck injury, with his place being taken by Ian Oosthuizen.

In the 29th minute, Selkirk opened the scoring. Outside centre Darren Clapperton kicked through for Tythan Adams to gather and dart over the home try line for the try.

Five minutes before half time, Peebles scrum-half Murray Johnstone was sent to the bin following a ruck infringement and the Souters cashed in when Clapperton scored a slick try following Ross Nixon’s off-load.

Peebles replied with a penalty from Greg Raeburn, making the half time score 10-3 in the visitors’ favour.

After the break, a second Raeburn penalty reduced the deficit, before Selkirk began to show their class with a second try by full-back Tythan Adams.

The Selkirk backs again showed their mettle when Clapperton threw a long pass to winger Josh Welsh, who gathered cleanly and burst down the touchline to score a try and put the visitors 20-6 ahead.

Soon afterwards, young winger Frazer Anderson showed why he was awarded man of the match with a couple of outstanding try-saving tackles within the space of two minutes.

The game’s final touchdown came from number eight Andrew Renwick, who powered over the line following an excellent break by replacement lock Donald Nichol. This was converted by Adams, to conclude the night’s scoring.

Peebles: M. Cruickshank, C. Blyth, S. Hamilton, D. Anderson, S. Stoddart, G. Raeburn, M. Johnstone, W. Napier, R. McConnell, J. Menzies, W. Brown, R. Brown, R. Guiney, R. Maciver, A. Muir. Replacements: M. Brown, J. King, W. Aitken, R. Stewart, G. Hume, K. Clyde, B. Laurie, R. Britton, D. Anderson, N. Hogarth, J. May, C. Shand, S. Matthews.

Selkirk: T. Adams, F. Anderson, D. Clapperton, R. Nixon, J. Welsh, C. McColm, C. McEwan, B. Siyothula, J. Bett, C. Graur, J. McGowan, P. Forrest, E. MacDougall, M. Robertson, A. Renwick. Replacements: R. Reilly, R. Wilson, M. Waldron, D. Nichol, I. Oosthuizen, C. MacDougall, J. Wallace.

Referee – Stephen Turnbull (Gala).