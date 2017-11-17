Selkirk can fare well in BT Cup against higher division rivals

A delicious pair of all-Border BT Cup ties is being served up for local rugby fans this weekend, as they wait to feast on the Scotland v New Zealand Autumn Test at teatime tomorrow (Saturday).

Selkirk travel to Hawick earlier in the afternoon to face the struggling BT Premiership basement boys for a place in the second round.

The two clubs are targeting a successful day for completely different reasons.

The southern rivals reside at opposite ends of the rugby performance spectrum as the clubs hit the midway point of the 2017-18 season.

After earning an impressive eight wins from their opening 10 league games of the BT National Division one season, Selkirk trail leaders Edinburgh Accies by 10 points and sit just five points behind current promotional play-off place occupants, Jed-Forest.

The Souters have enjoyed their league campaign to date and, according to club captain, Ross Nixon, are going to relish the opportunity at making a bold statement against a Teri side a division above them.

“Saturday is a chance for us to prove ourselves against a Premiership side,”said a confident Nixon. “We’ve had a good season so far and would like to turn those two league losses into victories, and all the boys are pretty confident going into this weekend.

“It is a chance for us to have a shot at Hawick and, while they haven’t exactly had a great season so far, most of their recent games have been pretty close and they are clearly better than their record says. They’ll be looking to get something going with a win and we want to just keep our good season rolling forward. We’ll be putting a full strength team out and, hopefully, we can show we can beat teams not just in our division, but divisions above.”

Before that, the seemingly invincible Melrose play Jed-Forest at Riverside tonight in another all-local clash between a Premiership and National League One side.

Gala travel to Boroughmuir tomorrow in the other BT Cup game in which a Borders side is involved.