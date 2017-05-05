Season’s second-last Sevens event at Selkirk

The 2017 Kings of the Sevens rugby spectacular arrives in Selkirk tomorrow (Saturday) for the second-last contest of the season.

There’s a new principal sponsor in place for this year’s competition at Philiphaugh, and a tremendous buzz once again at the prospect of some exhilarating short-game rugby.

The new main sponsor is local company Selkirk Taxis – and club president Rob Forrest was delighted to welcome the firm on board.

“We’re extremely happy Selkirk Taxis is supporting the 2017 tournament and we hope this new partnership between our two organisations will go from strength to strength,” he said.

Selkirk Taxis proprietor Caroline McLaren extended her thanks to Selkirk RFC for giving her company the opportunity to sponsor such a significant and exciting event.

“I have attended the sevens at Philiphaugh on many occasions and have always been impressed by the reception I’ve received,” she said. “It has given me enormous pride this season to watch the Selkirk players run out at each of the Kings of the Sevens tournaments with my company’s name on the front of their jerseys. I’m sure our partnership with Selkirk RFC will be mutually rewarding and enjoyable, and I look forward to an extended association with the club.”

The Selkirk Taxis company has existed for three and a half years and runs a four-vehicle service.

Watsonians are already confirmed as overall champions, but the host club is still excited about staging the tournament and hopes it can repeat its success of two weeks ago at Langholm.

Team manager Tom Ramage said the Souters were obviously confident after that triumph and were also delighted to welcome Josh Welsh back into the ranks.

“Having Josh back will strengthen forward back-up,” he said.

Selkirk had reminded everyone they were still in the mix with their win at Milntown and there would still plenty of pride and competitive drive on show tomorrow, even though this year’s trophy was destined for Myreside. Ramage also agreed hosting the tournament was still special.

“You’re playing in front of your own crowd and, to me, it brings the best out in players,” he explained. “Their own families and friends are round about and it’s a really, really big day for the 10 players who are there, and the coaches. I think the boys will really rise to the occasion if we get a good start (against Berwick) and we’ll hopefully try and make the semis and the final. It’s a single weekend, a Saturday game, and the second last of the season, so there’s really everything to go for on Saturday afternoon.”

Draw for the Selkirk Taxis 2017 Selkirk Sevens (first tie 2pm): Hawick v Edinburgh Acads, Jed-Forest v Powerbombs, Kelso v Boroughmuir, Selkirk v Berwick, Melrose v Peebles, GHA v Stewart’s Melville FP, Watsonians v Biggar, Gala v Langholm.