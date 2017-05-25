Rugby-playing college students are ‘different class’

Several Borders College students, who are also attributed to the Galashiels-based SRU BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy, have recently been selected for Scotland ‘Unders’ rugby teams.

There was more good news for the college when Rugby Programme student Fraser Renwick was confirmed as a forward in the Scotland U20 squad for the forthcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in

Georgia.

The tournament runs from May 31 to June 18, with the Scots set to play their first fixture on Wednesday against the New Zealand U20s at Kutaisi.

This week, the SRU Academy also announced its selections for the coming year for both Stage 3 contracted players and Stage 2 players.

Both Fraser Renwick, from Hawick, and Gary Munro, of Jedburgh, a carpentry and joinery student at the college, have been promoted from Stage 2 and will now be Stage 3 contracted players.

