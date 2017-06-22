Rugby player Lindsay is a real student of the game

Lindsay Maguire, from Melrose, is hooked on rugby, after taking up the sport last year and helping Edinburgh University to a once-in-a-generation-season.

Her success comes at a time when Scottish Rugby is supporting Women’s Sport Week 2017, to inspire more women and girls to give rugby a go and come along to a taster session.

The week, which is just concluding, aims to celebrate, raise awareness and increase the profile of women’s sport across the UK.

Scottish Rugby also recently launched a new marketing campaign to highlight the positive benefits of playing rugby to women and girls.

The #BeTheBestYou initiative is designed to help change perceptions about women’s rugby and encourage women regardless of their experience, age, or fitness levels, to find a club near them and get involved.

Lindsay, in her maiden season, helped Edinburgh University make it all the way to Twickenham for the 2017 British Universities & College Sport (BUCS) final, where they cemented their position as the best university women’s rugby team in Britain with a memorable 48-5 win against Northumbria University.

They were the first Scottish team to reach the final in 19 years.

As well as winning the most prestigious competition in student rugby, at the home of English rugby, the women also won the BUCS Championship sevens and the BUCS Premier North League in one magical season.

The team featured five Scotland Women internationals – Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Thomson, Katie Dougan and Megan Gaffney.

Lindsay, an 18-year-old chemistry student, who attended Earlston High School, started playing rugby after deciding on a change of sport.

She said: “I wanted to try a new sport and the club encouraged me to give it a go, regardless of past experience.

“It’s one of the sports you just have to throw yourself into.

“I played district level tennis, hockey and netball when I was younger, but playing rugby and winning at Twickenham was unreal. It’s definitely my proudest sporting achievement.

Lindsay added: “Being part of the team has been the best thing about rugby. They are all so encouraging and motivating.”

In the past three years, the number of women’s and girls’ teams in Scotland has grown from 130 to 192.

At the elite level, Scotland secured its first Women’s Six Nations win since 2010 this season and Jade Konkel of Glasgow’s Hillhead Jordanhill became Scotland’s first professional player

For more information about #BeTheBestYou, and how you can start playing rugby, visit www.scottishrugby.org/bestyou