Search

Rugby Force to be reckoned with

Young rugby enthusiasts with Scott Wight (picture by Grant Kinghorn)
Young rugby enthusiasts with Scott Wight (picture by Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk RFC staged its Royal Bank of Scotland Rugby Force Weekend last Saturday and Sunday.

And, acording to director of rugby, Ewen Robbie, it was a great success.

The aim was to engage with families and the wider community, while there was a chance to win family memberships of the club, plus two rugby matches on Saturday – Selkirk YC v Kelso Quins (17-10), and Selkirk v Marr, which Marr won 22-7.

On Sunday, the Rugby Force got stuck into various clean-up tasks around the club, ahead of a ‘thank you’ barbecue for all helpers. Youngsters who took part in a skills clinic are pictured with Scotland sevens star and coach Scott Wight.