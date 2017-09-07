Rough makes smooth transition to sevens squad

Coaching and developing sport student at Borders College, Morven Rough, is kicking off the start of her first year on the HND programme with exciting selection news.

Morven (18), from Perth, was selected by the SRU (Scottish Rugby Union) for the Scotland Girls 7s squad, which played in the 2017 Schools Games Tournament.

The four-day tournament, held last week at Loughborough University in the East Midlands, is a multi-sport event which seeks to create an inspirational and motivational setting that not only

provides elite young sports people with the opportunity to thrive and perform at the highest levels, but to encourage more young people to take part and succeed in sport.

You can find out more about the tournament and view results from the weekend online at www.schoolgamesfinals.org