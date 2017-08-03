Peebles stages opening round on King of the Sevens circuit

It may still be only the fourth or fifth week of pre-season training for most rugby sides – but this Saturday sees the return of the Riverside Rock King of the Sevens and the first round hosted by Peebles RFC.

This year’s event sees 12 teams enter a four-pool format, with the winner of each pool moving on to the semi-finals and then finals. It marks a change from the usual knock-out style format used in recent years at the Gytes.

The draw has served up some mouth-watering ties to kick this year’s series off.

BT Premiership sides Melrose and Hawick, who are aiming to make a statement this year, have been drawn together in Pool D. along with Jed-Forest.

In pool A, Gala, Selkirk and Berwick will face off, while in pool B, hosts Peebles have been drawn against Earlston and Edinburgh Accies. In pool C, Biggar take on reigning King of the Sevens champions, Watsonians, along with Kelso.

“We are really looking forward to the whole day, hoping for great weather and a big crowd,” said Peebles sevens convener, Robert Knox.

“Each team will play two games with the winners moving on to the next round. It should be an exciting and great day. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

The first tie of the event is due to kick off at 1.30pm.