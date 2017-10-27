Overseas experience is a valuable lesson for rugby-playing students

Two students from Borders College played recently for the Scotland Women under 18s 7s squad in the Rugby Europe 7s Trophy in Andorra.

Anna Forsyth, from Peebles, and Morven Rough, of Perth, both studying HND Coaching and Developing Sport, represented their country in the weekend tournament, which saw the Scotland side claim

bronze.

On day one at the Estadi Nacional, the squad placed at the top of Pool B following comfortable wins over Ukraine, Georgia and Andorra, and on day two their win over Andorra placed them third overall.

Anna, who is playing for Watsonians FC this season, and has only been involved in rugby for a year, started for each of Scotland’s games and scored eight tries for the squad during the tournament.

She hailed the whole weekend as “a great experience” adding it was her first time playing in another country.

“It was a good set up and I really enjoyed it.” she said. “All the participating teams were staying in the same hotel only five minutes away from the stadium and there was a really sociable atmosphere.”

Morven, a dual-registered player for both Howe Harlequins in Cupar, and Watsonians FC, unfortunately only got to play one game after sustaining a concussion in the first encounter.

However, this did not dampen her spirits: “As soon as we came off the pitch, even when we had lost a game, no-one had their heads down and everyone was in high spirits all weekend.”

Anna and Morven both credited their college course and its involvement with the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy for enabling them to focus on strength and conditioning, as well as providing them with more opportunities for skills improvement. Both are also set to attend upcoming training camps through the SRU.

The students’ selection on the squad was also recognised by Michelle Ballantyne MSP, who wrote to congratulate them, saying: “I was pleased to note the Scotland team recorded several wins while in Andorra and I hope you continue this success as your careers develop. Congratulations to Anna and Morven on their recent success and we look forward to hearing more from them.”

Head rugby coach Louise Dalgliesh said: “We were delighted to come away with third place in our first ever Rugby Europe Trophy.”