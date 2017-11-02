New name but old friendship revitalised for Melrose 7s

Melrose RFC has announced that Aberdeen Standard Investments will be the main sponsor of the 2018 Melrose Sevens.

The event will be known as the ‘Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens’, taking place at The Greenyards on April 14 next year.

Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose RFC said: “While there is a new name for 2018, there is considerably more than a thread of continuity, having enjoyed the support of Aberdeen during the past six years, and we are very pleased to have continuation of this for next year.

“It is particularly pleasing to have a company of the standing and profile of Aberdeen Standard Investments sponsor the tournament. We are very grateful to them for their support and look forward to having a mutually beneficial partnership next year.”

Martin Gilbert, co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, said: “Having supported the Melrose Sevens as Aberdeen Asset Management for the last six years, we are pleased to continue that support into 2018 under our new brand name.

“The Melrose Sevens has a unique feeling to it and we are proud to be associated with its fantastic history and reputation, along with the growing popularity of rugby sevens around the world.

“Rugby is an important sport to Aberdeen Standard Investments, as is supporting local communities, so we hope our sponsorship of the Melrose Sevens inspires more youngsters, male and female, to take up the game and succeed in the future.”

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment business of the recently-merged Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

With 50 office locations worldwide, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the largest active asset manager in the UK and the second biggest in Europe.