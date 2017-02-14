Mighty Quins take shield in battle

Hawick Harlequins 29, Berwick 0

Hawick Harlequins hosted Berwick on Saturday in the final of the BT Borders Shield at Wilton Lodge Park.

The match took place in terrible conditions but both sides were clearly up for the occasion.

Quins captain Gavin Douglas won the toss and decided to play with wind. Douglas and Scott Peffers sent a series of spiralling kicks into the opposition half which forced Berwick to play from their own 22 and set up scoring opportunities for the home side.

Graeme Lothian was tackled short of the line and, from the resulting scrum, Ricky Kiore went over for the Quins’ first try.

Gavin Douglas scored a great individual try, to increase the lead, breaking through the midfield to score between the posts. Peffers converted.

Berwick raised their game and created chances of their own, only to stopped just yards short at least four occasions. Momentum swung back to the Quins just minutes before half time and Ricky Kiore added his second try to give his side a 17-0 lead at the interval.

Berwick spent long periods in the Quins 22 throughout the second half playing some enterprising rugby and strong running.

Sam Bandeen scored in the corner from a Scott Peffers kick to increase his side’s lead and, with the last play of the game, Bandeen added his second try, coming off his wing to go over after several phases of play. Scott Peffers dropped a goal to add the extra points and complete the 29-0 win.

The spectators who braved the elements enjoyed an entertaining match.

It was another spirited performance from Quins against a good Berwick team in very difficult conditions.

Quins move onto the national semi-final of the BT Shield but both sides showed great heart in difficult conditions and meet again in BT East League One on March 4 for what is likely to be another tough match for both sides.

Hawick Harlequins – G. Lothian, A. Hall, R. Anderson, S. Peffers, S. Bandeen, G. Douglas, N. Anderson, C. Richardson, A. Douglas, I. Thomson, F. Stevenson, S. Mabon, L. Nichol, R. Kiore, G. Rodgerson, N. Douglas, D. Lightfoot, M. Renwick, N. Laidlaw.