Melrose bid for league glory in Premiership showpiece final

The title of BT Premiership champions 2016-17 awaits either Ayr or Melrose this Saturday, with the play-off final taking place at the Greenyards.

After coming very close to winning their own Sevens tournament on Saturday, the squad hopes another large home crowd will turn out for them again. “This is a showpiece game for the Premiership,” said head coach Rob Chrystie. “It’s what every club that’s in the Premiership wants to get to and give themselves an opportunity to try and win. We will be in front of our home fans – hopefully loads of them will come down and cheer us on and hopefully they might just make that wee bit of a difference, but it’s going to be tight.”

He added: “The players were disappointed in the Sevens result but really proud of their effort and desire.”