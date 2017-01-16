Melrose 2nds retain title

Melrose Storm are BT National Reserve League Division 1 champions for the second year in succession.

The Greenyards second squad clinched the title on Saturday, after their match at Hamilton.

Although experiencing their tightest result of the season to date, Melrose Storm also kept their unbeaten record intact, after 14 straight wins, with a 19-19 draw against their Lanarkshire hosts.

“A spectacle it was not, but gritty determination kept the home side at bay,” said a club spokesman.

“It was also good to see a number of young players being fielded against a big, powerful opposition.”

The Storm will be presented with their trophy at a later date, while the squad for the Hamilton game included David Colvine, Andrew Boles, Patrick Anderson, Gavin Wood, Chris Rogerson, Thomas Klein, Struan Hutchison, Ben Mickey Mclean, Matthew Wilkie, Callum Crookshanks, Aaron Welsh, Thomas Brown, Ruairí Campbell, Grant Pyle, Callum Wilde (captain), Bruce Colvine, Elliott Hardie, Sean Quinn, Craig Fairbairn, James Brown, Connor McAulay and Robin Sharp.