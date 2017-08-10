Ladies invited to give rugby a try

Kelso and Melrose rugby clubs are joining the ranks of clubs across the country to host free rugby taster sessions for women this summer.

Women across Scotland are being invited to try the sport for the first time as part of Scottish Rugby’s #BeTheBestYou campaign to encourage women of all ages, body sizes and experience to give it a go.

More than 20 clubs are involved in the project, with the session at Kelso Rugby Club taking place tomorrow (Friday, August 11), and the session at Melrose being held this Saturday.

James Shannly, of Kelso RFC, said: “We want to change perceptions about women’s rugby and capitalise on its growing popularity across Scotland to get more people playing at our club. Rugby really is everyone’s game.

“Trying rugby is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Whatever your skill level, you’ll be welcomed with open arms. There’s nothing quite like the rugby community. It’s a fantastic way to get fit and try something new. You’ll also make friends for life.”

New players will have the chance to develop their skills at tailored sessions focusing on the enjoyment and social side as much as the sporting and personal development aspects.

Earlier this year, Scottish Rugby launched the #BeTheBestYou initiative and held taster sessions at rugby clubs. This summer, it is looking to build on the success so far with clubs hosting three to four sessions over the next two months for beginners. This is great timing for women who want to continue, as they can join a team ahead of next season.

Sheila Begbie, head of women’s and girls’ rugby at Scottish Rugby said: “The first round of taster sessions was a success, with beginners trying rugby for the first time and loving it.

“It’s great to see clubs backing our initiative, which highlights the positive benefits of playing rugby to women and girls. Step outside your comfort zone and get along to a club this summer – you won’t regret it.”

Women’s and girls’ rugby continues to grow in Scotland, with the number of teams increasing from 192 to 214 in the past year.

At the elite level, Scotland secured its first women’s Six Nations win since 2010 this season, while Jade Konkel became Scotland’s first professional player.

The objective is to raise the profile of the game, and ultimately increase participation, even further.

To find out where you can take part in a #BeTheBestYou taster sessions, visit www.scottishrugby.org/bestyou.