Ladies’ day festivities at Melrose

Handsome victories for Melrose’s first XV and Melrose Storm were complemented on Saturday by the club’s annual Ladies’ Day.

A great deal of effort and work was put into the organisation of the event, which was attended by around 150 people and had the theme of ‘Garden Party’.

Ladies in attendance were greeted with a complimentary drink and canapes before settling down to lunch, followed by an afternoon tea dessert, plus coffee, tea and mints.

Scheduled guest speakers were Sandy Bell and Mo Bevan, while there was also some apres-match entertainment – provided mainly by the players.

On the playing field, there was a fine 41-10 win for the first XV against Currie Chieftains, as they kept their 100 per cent record of BT Premiership victories for the season intact.

In addition, Melrose Storm defeated Currie’s Chieftains 55-3. Having led 12-3 at half-time, they scored a couple of tries in the second half, before surging clear in the final quarter of the game, with five more tries, to go back to the top of National Reserve League 1.