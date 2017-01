A couple of special presentations took place last Saturday at Poynder Park in addition to Kelso chalking up another rugby win, this time against Ardrossan Accies by 43-21.

At half time, Kelso club president Jim Hewit presented ex-player Ross Ford with a painting to mark Ross’ excellent achievement in gaining his 100th cap for Scotland.

Kelso, going strongly in BT National League Division 2, also collected the BT award for Club of the Month in December last year.