Hogg selected for Lions’ squad in NZ

Expectations were confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) when Stuart Hogg was chosen for the GB and Ireland Lions squad to tour New Zealand this summer.

The former Hawick full back, now with Glasgow Warriors, was selected along with clubmate and international colleague Tommy Seymour, making them the only two Scottish players named in coach Warren Gatland’s squad – to be captained by Welshman Mark Warburton.

Hogg (24) scored two tries against Ireland and became Scotland’s all-time top try scorer in the Six Nations, was the youngest player to reach 50 Scottish caps, and was also named player of the tournament for the second year running, as Scotland finished fourth in this year’s competition.

Seymour was also on target during the campaign with tries against Wales and Italy.

While some criticism was levelled at the low number of Scots in the pool, it was thought more might be called up as injury replacements on what will be a demanding tour, consisting of seven club games and three tests matches against the world-champion All Blacks.

Hogg told the BBC it was “massively exciting” to hear his name read out after all the speculation over who might be picked.