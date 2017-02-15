Hogg reckons Scots ‘chucked it away’ against French hosts

Borders star Stuart Hogg scored another try for Scotland, in the 16th minute of Saturday’s RBS 6 Nations clash with France in Paris – but it couldn’t stop the Scots going down to a bruising 22-16 loss.

After a prolonged spell of attack, Finn Russell made a superb advance and skipper Greig Laidlaw sent a long pass to the right to Huw Jones, who also made good ground forward and passed to Hogg. He had run impressively off the ball and sprinted on through a gap to score.

Hogg was also in the midst of a scuffle in 26 minutes, after Alistair Price had stupidly pushed French stand-off Lopez for not giving him the ball and the number 10 retaliated by pushing him back.

Afterwards, Hogg told the BBC: “It was tough going out there. We chucked it away in the end, I think. Our errors cost us throughout the whole game.

“We got ourselves in a good position for the first try – patience in attack and we got a try from it. But, apart from that, we didn’t look after the ball, didn’t respect it enough, and ultimately that cost us.”

He added he was “chuffed to bits” to score while becoming the youngest Scot to win 50 caps but added: “At the end of the day, it’s not the result we’re looking for. Our next job is Wales in a couple of weeks’ time, so we have to get ourselves back on the horse and away again.”