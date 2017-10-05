Hogg hopeful of return for Champions Cup

Stuart Hogg faces crucial medical tests this week in his bid to play in Glasgow’s opening European Champions Cup fixtures.

The British and Irish Lion has been out of action since the summer, when he had surgery to cure a shoulder problem that had been bothering him throughout last season.

He is, however, hopeful of being cleared for a return to action ahead of the Warriors’ first Cup clash with English champions Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday, October 14. Glasgow play Leinster at home the following week.

“Everything depends on the (test) results,” said Hogg.

“Hopefully that will give me a definitive answer on when I’ll be back playing, it’s just a matter of wait and see.

“I am feeling good. I had a strength test a couple of weeks ago and it gave me an area to work on, so I have been working hard in the gym. I’m being careful on the basis that I have never had a long-term injury before. Hopefully it is the last one.”

Hogg has already had a lesson in the problems he can cause himself when he got a bit over-ambitious, last month and tried to join in with a full club training session wearing a top meant to show he was not to take any contact. Curbing his own enthusiasm proved to be a tougher challenge, though.

“The physios hate the fact I’m injured because I try all these different things to get fit,” he admitted. “I just want to be back out there on the pitch. I’ve worked hard on the physio to get back in the best shape possible.”

Hogg accepts that even if he is fit, he faces a battle to reclaim his place in the Glasgow side. With no rugby since he broke a cheekbone playing for the Lions in June he would be bound to be rusty while Ruaridh Jackson has been playing well in the full-back role.