Gala’s Gregor off Down Under

Gala RFC is celebrating having a new full international sevens capped player in its ranks.

Gregor Hunter has been called into the Scotland squad for the next round of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Sydney.

He is due to fly out to Australia very shortly to join the squad, which is currently sitting in fourth place in the in the standings after a creditable display last weekend in Wellington, where they finished in the bronze medal position.

Gala club president Graham Low said: “This is a fantastic honour for Gregor and Gala to get a call-up to international rugby from club level – something that is very rare nowadays.

“I am delighted for Gregor and will be getting up through the night to watch the World Series Australian section, to cheer on Gala RFC’s stand -off and youth development officer.”