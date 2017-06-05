Ex-Melrose rugby star backs charity golf event

Former Melrose, Scotland and British Lions rugby star Craig Chalmers was back on this side of the border last week to support Barnardo’s Scotland’s annual Golf Day.

Held at Archerfield Links on Thursday, the leading children’s charity’s seventh annual event was bigger than ever, thanks to Edinburgh-based new headline sponsors, Quarry Investments, and raised £14,000 for vulnerable children, young people and families supported by the group across Scotland.

After completing the 18-hole course, the 15 participating teams enjoyed a three-course supper, prizegiving and silent auction hosted by Borders rugby star Craig, who gave an insightful talk about the life of a professional rugby player and took part in a Q&A session.

Of his role in the fundraiser, he said: “Everyone got right into the spirit of it, enjoying the friendly competition and, more importantly, adding an amazing £14,000 to the £60,000 the event has already raised to date.

“The work the charity does to support some of the most vulnerable in our communities is humbling and I’m honoured to have played a small part in helping them to continue with their vital work.”

Events co-ordinator for the charity, Jordyn Armstrong, added: “This has been one of our most successful golf days to date and we are so thankful to Quarry Investments, Craig Chalmers and all the teams who took part for making this happen.

“Our golf day has now raised £74,000 in the seven years it’s been running – this is truly indispensable money that goes directly to supporting the wide-ranging support we provide in local communities throughout Scotland.”

Funds raised at the event will go towards supporting our fostering service that supports foster carers in the local area; Barnardo’s Scotland Fostering provides placements and child therapeutic services to children and young people with a range of additional support needs. This includes emergency placement and long-term permanency, as well as short breaks.

Pictured, from left, are Willie Scott and Louise Scott of Quarry Investments, Barnardo’s events co-ordinator Jordyn Armstrong, and Craig Chalmers.