Eager anticipation for closing chapter of 2017 Kings of Sevens

The concluding episode in this year’s Kings of the Sevens rugby series can be viewed on Saturday if you go along to Riverside Park in Jedburgh.

Watsonians are already confirmed as champions but all the participants will be keen to sign off in style and finish the 2017 tournament with a flourish.

Host club – and last year’s overall winners – Jed-Forest are equally enthusiastic and keen to win their own tournament, after victory at Berwick earlier in the campaign and two other final appearances at Earlston and Kelso.

“We would like to win our own sports,” said head coach Jammy McFarlane.

“Every club is pretty intense when it comes to their own Sevens, so hopefully we have a good enough focus and will get some good prep this week so we can put on a show.”

Still being involved in BT National League Division I matches until last week had perhaps taken its toll on Sevens form, said McFarlane, as Jed had not done as well as they’d have liked.

“But we are where we are now and we’ll be well prepared for Saturday – there’s no doubt about that,” he added.

“We won’t fail through lack of prep and we won’t fail because of lack of effort or enthusiasm. If we fail, it’ll be because there is someone else better on the day.”

Despite a couple of injury doubts, Jed would field as strong a team as possible, he pledged.

“The boys are well aware it’s their own tournament and they will be fired up for that,” said McFarlane. “There is nothing better than playing at the Jed Sevens if you’re a Jed boy.”

The day would hopefully deliver its customary combination of good weather, a good crowd and good-quality rugby on view, he added.

Mainetti Jed-Forest Sevens first round on Saturday, May 13 (opening tie 1.30pm):

Selkirk v Edinburgh Accies

Kelso v Watsonians

Langholm v Berwick

Melrose v Howe of Fife

Peebles v Musselburgh

Jed-Forest v President’s VII

Hawick v Hamilton

Gala v 2 Sub Tigers.