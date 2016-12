Bad Boxing Day weather has forced the call-off of this afternoon’s rugby at Riverside.

Jed-Forest had been due to play host to Hawick in a seasonal Skelly Cup match, kicking off at 2pm.

However, the pitch is saturated and more rain is reportedly forecast until 4pm today.

Some festive celebrations are still being held at Riverside Park, however – the host club tweeted that the clubrooms would be open from 2pm for darts and dominoes.