Borders trio in BT Cup quarter-finals

Jed-Forest, the only lower league side still in this season’s BT Scottish Cup competition, have a trip to Ayr awaiting them in the quarter-finals.

Yesterday’s draw for the ties in the last eight, to be played on Saturday, March 4, paired Jammy McFarlane’s troops with the high-flying Premiership side.

Jed gained a walkover from the last 16 when scheduled opponents, Aberdeenshire, withdrew from the tournament because of a shortage of squad members.

Before the draw, McFarlane said he knew it would be a tough competition, because of the heavy presence of Premiership teams, but Jed wanted to do well and “pit their wits” against the leading sides.

Also hoping to ensure a Borders representation in the later stages are Gala, who face a difficult visit to Glasgow Hawks, and Melrose, who are at home against Heriot’s.

The remaining tie sees Sirling County at home to Boroughmuir.