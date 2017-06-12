Borders rugby stars in Scots’ semi-final bid

Melrose centre Ross McCann again joins the Hawick pairing of hooker Fraser Renwick and winger Darcy Graham – with Gala’s Lewis Berg on the bench – as Scotland keeps the same starting line-up which defeated Italy last time out for tomorrow’s World Rugby U20 Championship clash in Georgia.

The young Scots face Wales in Tblisi in a fifth place semi-final play-off which kicks off at 3pm UK time.

Head coach John Dalziel’s charges claimed their spot with wins against Ireland and Italy in the group stages of the competition – with Graham, Renwick and McCann among the try scorers – which earned them a second-place finish in Pool B.

A victory against Wales tomorrow afternoon will guarantee Scotland U20 their highest ever competition finish of at least sixth.

Former Melrose head coach Dalziel said: “There is an opportunity to make history in tomorrow’s game but, first and foremost, the focus will be on our own performance and performing to the levels we have set.

“We played some outstanding rugby at times against Italy but we also made things hard for ourselves at certain times.

“However, the players dug deep in very challenging conditions and we will need to have that same belief and dogged determination against Wales.

“The Welsh have shown they’re a good side in this tournament but we’ve also shown we have the ability to rise to the big occasion and we’ll need to do just that if we’re to get the result we all desire.”