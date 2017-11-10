Borders names in Scots’ starting line-up to face Samoa

Ex-Hawick star Stuart Hogg and Selkirk lad Lee Jones have been named by Gregor Townsend as part of an all-Glasgow Warriors backline for his first match as head coach at BT Murrayfield tomorrow (Saturday) as Scotland begin their Autumn Tests against Samoa.

Townsend has chosen familiar combinations, with Edinburgh forwards dominating the pack and charged with providing the platform for the backs the coach knows so well, having just left the Warriors at the end of last season to take the Scotland job.

Full-back Hogg, one of several Borders names in the 36-man squad for the November series, has been selected as vice-captain, along with Ryan Wilson, to partner skipper John Barclay, while Lee Jones wins his sixth cap and his first at Murrayfield since the 2012 Six Nations.

Namesake Huw Jones, who has just arrived from South Africa, teams up with ex-Selkirk player Alex Dunbar at centre.

Injured hooker Ross Ford, from Kelso, makes way for Stuart McInally, while the other player with Borders links, uncapped loose head prop Jamie Bhatti, of Melrose and Glasgow, is on the bench.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm and will be followed by fixtures against New Zealand on November 18 and Australia on November 25, both at BT Murrayfield.