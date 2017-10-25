Borders five in Autumn Test squad

Five players with Borders club connections are among the 36-man Scottish rugby squad named by head coach Gregor Townsend for next month’s Autumn Tests.

Three of the quintet have already made an impact this year in the Six Nations, Summer Tour and British/Irish Lions events, while they are joined by two others with local links.

Selkirk-born winger, Lee Jones, has until now been more associated with the Scotland A and 7s scenes, but has five caps to his credit.

Jamie Bhatti, of Melrose, has also been called up, alongside some familiar names from Scottish campaigns of recent seasons.

Ex-Hawick ace Stuart Hogg, back after injury and surgery during the summer, is named, along with hooker Ross Ford, from Kelso, who became the Scots’ most capped player this year and now has 110 appearances.

Ex-Selkirk player Alex Dunbar, who also featured prominently in Scotland’s 2017 Six Nations campaign, has been selected too.

The Autumn Tests, all at BT Murrayfield, begin on Saturday, November 11 against Samoa with a 2.30pm kick-off – the only game for which tickets are still available.

Then it’s Scotland v New Zealand on November 18, at 5.15pm, and Scotland v Australia at 2.30pm on November 25.