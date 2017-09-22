Borders duo in Scottish ladies’ rugby squad

Two Borders College students have been selected as part of the Scotland Rugby Union women’s squad to play in the Rugby Europe 7s Trophy in Andorra this weekend.

Anna Forsyth, from Peebles, who is studying sports coaching and development, along with fellow sports student Morven Rough, from Perth, are heading to Europe for the tournament, which begins tomorrow (Saturday).

The Scotland team plays Georgia, Ukraine and hosts, Andorra, in their pool before playing Germany, Poland, Latvia or Bulgaria in the knock-out stages.

Head coach Louise Dalgliesh commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for the girls to test themselves in a completely new environment against some unknown teams.

“The focus will have to be very much on our own performance, as this is the only thing within our control.”