Riverside Rock signs Kings of the Sevens sponsorship deal

Riverside Rock music festival has signed a initial two-year sponsorship deal with the Kings of the Sevens competition.

Now in its fourth year, Riverside Rock is organised by volunteers from Jed-Forest Rugby Club and other organisations and helps support charities across the Borders.

Crowds at Riverside Rock music festival last year.

Riverside Rock spokesperson Alan Fraser said: “We are delighted and privileged to sponsor the prestigious Kings of the Sevens competition.

“It is a glove fit opportunity to further the support Riverside Rock offers to the Borders Community, perfectly meeting our aims and objectives.”

The King of Sevens competition features 10 tournaments and kicks off again in April.

Border League president Billy Grieve added: “The Border League is grateful to Riverside Rock for becoming our new sponsor. We look forward to helping promote Riverside Rock and to help the organisation’s ambitions in making their event the best live music festival in the South of Scotland.”

Riverside Rock will host more than seven different music acts at Riverside Park in Jedburgh on Saturday, June 17. This year the event will be supporting charity partner the Lavender Touch and other local causes.

For more information visit www.riversiderock.co.uk