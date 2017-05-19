Young Borders athletes tri and tri again

The Borders Tri Club recently held its fifth Junior Duathlon at Bowhill.

Nearly 30 children, aged eight to 16, took part in the glorious setting of the Duke of Buccleuch’s estate.

Some were new to the sport but had attended training sessions leading up to the event, while some competitors have participated every year.

All the winners were local and first male 8-12 years was Rory Laidlaw – who also won last year. First female 8-12 years was Freyja Hawson and first male 13-16 years was William Taylor, who has won every year. Competitors used electronic timing donated by ‘Durty Events’ and all competitors enjoyed fruit after the race, donated by ‘Down to Earth’ greengrocers of Selkirk.

The next junior event is the Aquathon at Selkirk Leisure Centre on Sunday, July 9.