Weather stays fair for Fairburn to stage Borders win

For once this year, the weather was kind for golf. A great number of Border Championship contests have been washed out, some before they started and some halfway round. The first three-ball tee-off over 36 holes last Sunday at Torwoodlee carried a big incentive to finish in the top 16, as this guaranteed entry into the BGA Match Play at the Roxburghe Golf Course on October 7-8.

Colin Riddle set a one-over par score of 70. Jackson Berry matched it, but Simon Fairburn, taking a six at the par four 2nd hole, returned six birdies for a round of 67.

Best round in the handicap scores saw Alan Morrison, playing off six, return a nett 65.

Colin dug deep and later returned a daunting target for the field – six birdies, 12 pars for a 63 and a total of 133. David Gillie and Paul McVie also beat par. Out in the second last group, how would Simon fare? Like Colin, he shot six birdies and 12 pars for a grand total of 130. Finishing third was David Gillie, holding off Paul Johnson on a better inward half. Euan Reilly (Hawick) took the handicap prize with his club mate Kieran Willison second.