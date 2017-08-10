Tweed Cross set to test cyclocross skills

Tweedbank Park is hosting a cyclocross race – named Tweed Cross – on Sunday, August 27, after a gap of many years.

A group of local enthusiasts, which rides and races under the Happy Trails Cross Collective name, has organised the event.

Cyclocross is a mix of road and mountain bike racing which is usually held over the winter months – always away from public roads, in parks and woodland.

The race is always on a short circuit of 1-2 km and everyone stops after an hour or so of racing – so no one is left on their own.

Graeme Scott, owner of Happy Trails bike services in Galashiels, lives in Tweedbank and is a cyclocross enthusiast. He said: “Cyclocross is a great way of getting into bike racing – safe, open to all ages and not expensive.

“It’s a rapidly growing bike sport in Scotland among children and older competitors alike. Last year, the Scottish Cyclocross race series had entries of around 600 for each event. Bad weather and mud makes the racing harder and really tests riders’ skill and stamina.

“We race all over Scotland and wanted to bring ‘cross racing to the Borders. Scottish Borders Council and the local Community Council have been really helpful in advising on the event.”

The sport is open to anyone who wants to try. Road bikes with knobbly tyres, or mountain bikes, are all welcome – bring a helmet as well.

There is children’s coaching in the morning, while adult racing starts at noon. Anyone interested in finding out more can find the event, Tweed Cross, on Facebook and contact the organisers through twitter @tweedcross.

All riders need to be pre-registered to race, but anyone who wants to come and watch is very welcome.