Troy on track to recapture title

Young Kelso speed star, Troy Jeffrey, is continuing to enjoy the fruits of what has been a successful season to date.

The talented nine-year-old is well on his way to regaining his UK minimoto championship, with flag-to-flag wins at Teeside Autodrome, Raceland Edinburgh and Knockhill.

With 12 wins out of 12 – and four rounds to go – he’s currently sitting mid-table in the Coolfabracing British Championship.

Troy was also selected for the Junior Superbike team ePayMe Yamaha, where he competes in the south of England.

Getting used to the power on a new bike hasn’t been as difficult as he thought, after a successful week of testing in Spain brought him up to speed fairly quickly for the 2017 season.

Troy is looking forward very much to riding at Donnington Park in October – which should be a great learning experience, as it’s part of the Thunder Sport GB Championship.

He and his family, who double up as his pit crew, have extended further thanks to Jimmy Shanks of Blinkbonny Quarry, for his continued support and for helping Troy run at the top in his racing.