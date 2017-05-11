Triathletes tone up for Borders series

Triathletes from all over the country, including a Team GB Olympian, hit the ground running at last month’s opening 2017 Borders Triathlon Series event in Galashiels.

The Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the Live Borders Sports Development and Leisure Centre teams, with many local running and cycling clubs lending a helping hand on event days.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders, said: “If the Galashiels event is anything to go by, then we can forward to another action-packed Triathlon Series this year.

“The combination of solid organisation and the stunning Borders countryside has led to continual growth in interest in the Series and it is great to see that competitors from across the country as well as here in the Borders are choosing to join us again this year.”

This Sunday, the Series rolls into Selkirk, where around 80 competitors are expected to make a splash at the town’s leisure centre before taking to the roads for the only standard (Olympic) distance event in the series.

Starting at Selkirk Leisure Centre, competitors will complete a 1500m swim, 38.83km cycle, taking in Philiphaugh, Ettrickbridge, Yarrowford and Bowhill, and a 10.01km run along Ettrick Riverside and back to finish at the Leisure Centre.

At the recent Galashiels event, three-times Scottish Champion Craig Dale ran in overall winner with brothers Jonathan (1st Junior) and Forbes Jackson in second and third respectively.

Freya Ross, who was first British female home in the London 2012 Olympic marathon, also took part in the event and finished 55th overall out of the 109 entries.

Further Sunday sprint triathlons in the Series will be held in Hawick on May 21, Eyemouth on June 11, Kelso on August 13 and Peebles on September 4.

Registration for all the Sprint and Standard events will be from 7am-8.35am, and will take place in a designated area within each of the facilities with a start time of 9am.

For further information email triathlon@liveborders.org.uk.