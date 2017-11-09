Tops of the class at Earlston

Earlston Golf Club’s Scoiety Quaich competition has been played over each of the past eight years at Monksford House Golf Course.

All the money raised on the day goes to provide funding for a different local group each year, and over £4000 has been raised to date for local organisations.

This year, the Golf Club was approached by Earlston Primary School Parent Council to contribute towards one of its projects.

Elaine Christie, former PC secretary, said: “Earlston Primary School Parent Council was keen to get sports tops for the children to wear when representing the school at sporting events.

“As ever, funding for this was a challenge. We approached Earlston Golf Club to see if they would be able to give a donation and were delighted when they offered to fund all the tops that were required.

“The new tops look fantastic and the children are looking forward to wearing them.”