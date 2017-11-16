Top four finish for Borders badminton team

Congratulations have been offered to the young badminton squad which finished in fourth position at the SSBU U14 Inter Area Tournament in Glasgow earlier this month.

Glasgow won the contest, with Edinburgh runners-up and Mid & East Lothian in third place.

Coaches Dave Burns and Harry Turnbull have expressed thanks to Austin Kimm, who helped with transport and who voiced his support throughout the tournament, with an additional ‘well done’ to all the players for their hard work and effort during the competition.

Christine Wylie, chairman of Borders Badminton Group, said anyone wishing information regarding badminton at any level could contact p10caw@aol.com, or check out the facebook page www.facebook.com/BordersBadmintonGroup and website www.borders-badminton-group.co.uk

The girls’ line-up, pictured, featured Chloe Blaikie (Hawick), Gemma Fullerton (Gordon) and Charlotte Kimm (Kelso), while the boys included Finlay Rhind and Kieran Burns (both Duns), with Duncan Crowe (St Abbs) and Mathew Domingo (Jedburgh).