Tennis players enjoy advantage of club upgrades

Members of Melrose Waverley Tennis Club gathered recently in the clubhouse for the annual presentation of prizes.

They were delighted to welcome Val Miller, vice-chairman of Melrose Community Council and a valued supporter of the club, to present the cups.

The prizewinners were worthy recipients of their trophies, having played many close matches on Finals’ Day. This was a result of well supported and enjoyable club championships played over the summer months.

At the annual general meeting, retiring president Dr Maung Aye talked about a very successful year for the club.

Members had enjoyed the results of a project which had improved the exterior and interior layout of the premises.

At present, the interior was being developed into a more comfortable and attractive community space – co-funded by a grant from the William Trust.

The club had fielded teams in all tennis Borders Leagues, while large numbers of children of all ages took part in daily coaching lessons with club coach, Ian Reilly.

Social tennis had been very well supported this year, with increasing numbers turning out for all club nights and mornings. Through them, the club provided opportunities for all ages and abilities to play tennis.

Members enjoyed other social activities and were now looking forward to the Annual Quiz Night, to be held in Darnick Village Hall on Friday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Pictured (back row) are Dawn MacBrayne, Jessica Bennet, Val Miller, Leo Kalkreuter-Walshe, Glen Gordon, Michael Green, Iain Laidlaw, Ian Reilly, Britta Kalkreuter. Front row - Henry Lynch, Ben Lynch, Katie Swan.