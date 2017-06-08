Tennis club serves up celebratory day of fun

Fine weather was to the advantage of Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, as it held a celebration of possibly its best ever season since the outset of play at Poynder Place courts in 1959.

The club itself is much older than that, having started circa 1900-05.

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club staged a superb celebration with loads of fun tennis games, a BBQ, cakes and nibbles, vodka-based jelly, and some other refreshments.

Although members celebrated, their thoughts were also with the families and friends of two of the club’s founder members, players and long term club supporters, Jim Brown and Jim MacFarlane – both of whom passed away in the last couple of weeks.

Both had managed to celebrate the club’s 50th year in 2009, together with Jim MacFarlane’s wife, Mairi, who was also a founder member.

Kelso Orchard TC also congratulated the Borders Tennis Centre, Galashiels, which hosted the South of Scotland ‘Road to Wimbledon’ junior finals on the same day.