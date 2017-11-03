Tennis club contestants serve up a high standard of play in memory of Margaret

The Margaret Bunyan Mixed Tennis Competition was held recently at Melrose Waverley Tennis Club – and a good turn out of members provided an excellent afternoon of tennis for all.

The eventual winners – after some hard-fought games – were Liz Leitch and Ian Reilly.

The trophy, due to be given to the winners of the contest at the club’s annual presentation evening, was presented to the club by George Bunyan, in memory of his wife Margaret.

The couple were founder members of the tennis club and Margaret provided coaching when the club started in 1998.