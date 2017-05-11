Superb feat down under as Robin seeks out World Masters title

Veteran orienteer Robin Sloan, from Darnick, has just returned from New Zealand with a gold medal in the M70 class at the World Masters Games.

In a truly magnificent performance, the retired dentist member of Roxburgh Reivers first of all made the long journey out there and then had to get through two qualifying heats to reach the final, which was held in technically difficult forest dune terrain near Auckland.

Seeded at number eight in the final, Robin, an elder at Melrose Parish Church, was leading when he finished but had an agonising wait for the remaining seven competitors to finish before it was confirmed he had won by 10 seconds.

Roxburgh Reivers also celebrated a British Championship win at the weekend when, after 50 years of competing, Teviothead farmer John Tullie won the British title in the M60 class.

John was more than two minutes clear of the field in another technically and physically challenging area in the Southern lakes.