Strengthening sporting links between Sweden and Scotland as Vikings take on Reivers at golf

Sporting bonds between the south of Scotland and the south of Sweden are shortly to be strengthened.

An international golf event, ‘The Vikings v The Reivers’, is taking place at the New Woll Estate and Golf Course in Ashkirk from April 21-24.

Twelve players from Blekinge, the south east county of Sweden, will compete against 12 Scottish players from the Borders in a Ryder Cup-type competition.

Proposals for the event have grown steadily over several years and have involved numerous business, travel and sporting specialists from both countries.

In April last year, a delegation from the Sweden’s Golfcoast project came here to visit the Woll Golf Course, as well as facilities at Roxburgh, and the plans for an international/inter-regional contest were born.

“The whole thought behind this competition is to build a partnership between these two rural and fairly undiscovered regions, which we hope will lead to increased business opportunities and increased visitor numbers, said one of the organisers, travel expert Charlotte Pyk Routledge. “The next step will be a visit for a Scottish Borders delegation to Blekinge this autumn and, next year, to have the competition in Blekinge.”