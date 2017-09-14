Stirling effort by Harrier Jenny

Gala Harrier Jenny Forbes was in winning form last Sunday after finishing as first over-40 woman runner in the Stirling 10K.
She ran a time of 38.30, with clubmate Darrell Hastie (pictured with Jenny) recording an impressive time of 32.59 to finish 25th overall in a field of 200 athletes.
Cambuslang Harrier Grant Sheldon won the 10K in 30.31.
Harriers also held their Henderson Cup handicap race recently, which featured a riverside race and a mile run around the Tweedbank track.
Craig Mattocks was the winner, with Andrew Lawrie second and Gary Trewartha in third place.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Southern Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.