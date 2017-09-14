Stirling effort by Harrier Jenny

Gala Harrier Jenny Forbes was in winning form last Sunday after finishing as first over-40 woman runner in the Stirling 10K.

She ran a time of 38.30, with clubmate Darrell Hastie (pictured with Jenny) recording an impressive time of 32.59 to finish 25th overall in a field of 200 athletes.

Cambuslang Harrier Grant Sheldon won the 10K in 30.31.

Harriers also held their Henderson Cup handicap race recently, which featured a riverside race and a mile run around the Tweedbank track.

Craig Mattocks was the winner, with Andrew Lawrie second and Gary Trewartha in third place.