Special guests help make Selkirk show a super success

Selkirk Common Riding annual Gymkhana and Show was judged an outstanding success when it took place on a sunny Saturday.

A wonderful day was had at Philiphaugh by around 65 competitors, said the organisers – adding the the show field was in perfect condition and the only complaint of the day was that the ice cream ran out!

It was “an honour and a privilege” to have the trainer of this year’s Grand National winner, One For Arthur – Lucinda Russell – and her partner, ex-Champion jockey Peter Scudamore, as guest judges of the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) section.

“Despite them having another event to attend, they took time out to sign autographs and chat with the children,” said the show’s Aileen Firth.

Aileen explained: “Selkirk Common Riding Gymkhana is headed up by ex-Standard Bearer Stuart Coltherd, supported by a small but hard-working committee. Every year, we endeavour to run a fun, friendly and competitive event and rely heavily on local equestrian enthusiasts to support it.

“We are up against other events and people working with limited budgets, so we try to keep entry fees as low as we can. However, we must be able to cover the costs of judges attending,” she added.

“We always try to have judges from outwith the area who do not personally know the competitors or their mounts – again, not always possible, but that is the target. There are trophies for most classes and we are building our stock each year.”

Thanks went to all the sponsors, judges, supporters, competitors and helpers.

Pictured (by Gordon Newlands) are Peter Scudamore and Lucinda Russell, right, plus Lucy Meikle on Fiesta.