Southern swimmers among Scotland’s best

Borders Elite Swim Team (BEST) and Duns Amateur Swimming Club members hit an all-time high at this year’s Scottish National Age Group Championships in Aberdeen.

All 16 Borders entrants competed under the BEST banner at the week-long event – 11 from BEST Performance swimmers, coached by Lauren Jocelyn, and five from the Berwickshire club under head coach Neil Tait.

In total, the team came away with five medals, reached 24 finals and achieved many best times over the five days.

“The team did an amazing job,” commented Jocelyn. “This is a massive improvement from last year when the 2016 squad came away with 81 points.

“This year, we got 131 points, a great improvement all round and a just reward for the hard work put in by all the swimmers.”

GOLD - Ellenor Gracey (Duns ASC) in the girls 17-18yrs 50m freestyle.

SILVER - Sarah Frizzel (BEST) in the girls 16years 200m breast stroke and Erika Coupek (BEST) in the girls 15years 100m back stroke.

BRONZE - Erika Coupek in the girls 15 years 200m back stroke and Sarah Frizzel in the girls 16 years 100m breast stroke.

FINALISTS: Ellenor Gracey in the girls 17/18 years 100m freestyle; Kacper Dluzak (Duns ASC) in the boys 17/18 years 50m breast stroke; Lindsay Jack (BEST) in the girls 16 years 200m back stroke; Amy Richardson (Duns ASC) in the girls 16 years 200m butterfly; Sarah Frizzel in the girls 16 years 200m butterfly; Erika Coupek in the girls 15 years 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestylee, 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 50 metres back stroke; Jodie Pyman (BEST) in the girls 15 years 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley; Cameron Thompson (Duns ASC) in the boys 14 years 50m butterfly; Laura Frizzel (BEST) in the girls 14 years 200m butterfly; Rachael Dawson (Duns ASC) in the girls 14 years 50m back stroke; Girls 14-16 years 4x100 medley relay.