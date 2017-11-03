Silver success for Harriers’ ladies

Gala Harriers’ successful ladies’ masters team hit the podium again last weekend, following superb performances at the National Cross Country Relay Championships.

The cloudy conditions at Cumbernauld had a silver lining for Jenny Forbes, Gillian Duncan and Kate Jenkins, who took second place at the event, held in the picturesque grounds of Cumbernauld House.

The team clinched silver, with Kate running the second fastest time for her 4 km leg (16.32), and Gillian and Jenny both recording the third fastest times for their stages, 17.36 and 16.47 respectively. Their achievement came just two weeks after the team won gold at the East District XC relays, held at Glamis Castle.

The club’s junior men’s team also performed well to come fifth overall, with on-form youngster Ewan Christie second fastest for his age group (U13), narrowly missing out on victory after recording the

same time of 9.22 as U13 race winner Edinburgh AC’s Ross Dewar. Gregor Collins also had a strong run, finishing fifth in his leg and 19th overall in the U15 boys category (9.20), with U17 Yousuf Khursheed also recording the fifth fastest time (8.37) for his stage, 12th U17 overall. The relay comprised three 2500m laps of the course.

Also in the U13 boys race, Cameron Rankine ran well to achieve 56th in a time of 10.39, with Cailean Campbell crossing the line in 12.12 in 104th place. Ewan Purves was 51 st overall in the U15 boys (10.16), with Evan McConnell 57 th in 10.19. In the U17 men category, Jake Shepherd was 71 st (10.01), with Sam McKinnon 85 th (11.00).

The club’s senior women’s team also put in fantastic performances to finish eighth overall. Running a 4km lap each of the course, Kirsten Maxwell (F Senior) crossed the line in 14.48, with Zoe Pflug (F

U20) running 15.39 for her stage, Sara Green (F Senior) 15.31 and Katie Rourke (F U20) 16.31.

The senior men’s team was in impressive form too, coming 18 th overall. Callum Tharme (MU20) ran his 4km leg in 13.02, with Graeme Murdoch (M Senior) completing his lap in 13.16, Craig Mattocks (M40) in 14.49 and Faisal Khursheed (M U20) in 13.20. Also competing, Fergus Johnston (M Sen) ran a time of 16.50, Rory Campbell (M45) 15.44 and Derrick Brydon (M45) 18.34.

The club will be travelling closer to home this weekend as the Borders XC season kicks off at Lauder.