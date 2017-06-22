Sidecar duo in second spot

After a seven-week break, the British Sidecar Championship returned for round three at the 1.2-mile Knockhill circuit in Fife.

And Lauder’s Kershaw Racing team, with driver Stephen Kershaw and Penicuik-based passenger Stuart Clark, was looking forward to racing on Scottish ‘home’ soil.

Having started the season in spectacular style with three superb third-place finishes, with only the reigning champions Stevens and Charlwood and multiple World and British Champions the Reeves brothers in front of them, the duo was looking forward to another successful weekend.

With warm-up sessions, practice, qualifying and three 15-lap races,they knew they would have a busy weekend ahead of them.

Qualifying placed them in third place for race one – this was all the more impressive because of a punctured front tyre, which was found after qualifying.

Last Saturday’s first race was a two-part affair, with oil on the circuit causing it to be stopped after five laps.

From the restart, they went about their business, finishing in a superb second place behind Championship leader Tim Reeves.

With a reverse grid for the second race, they started in ninth place and, to add to this, the race was reduced to 10 laps.

This didn’t deter the pair, howeer, and they set about the field again, finishing behind Reeves who broke the lap record during the race.

Sunday’s televised race was in front of a huge crowd and the pair didn’t disappoint the home crowd, finishing in second place, again behind Reeves.

These results moved them into second place in the Championship behind Reeves.

Afterwards, Stephen said: “What a fantastic weekend. To ride like we have done, getting the fastest lap in the race and in front of the home fans – Stuart has been amazing and we are improving all the time.”

The next round is at the Snetterton 300 circuit in Norfolk over the weekend of June 30.