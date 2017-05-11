Selkirk sunk by merciless bowling from cricket rivals

Selkirk kicked off the new cricket season playing host to familiar opposition, Haddington, and captain Rory Banks’ first task for the year was to prepare his batting order after losing the toss.

The Selkirk innings never really got off the ground however, as wickets fell quickly and runs appeared hard to find.

All out for a disappointing 68, defeat was almost inevitable; so despite an admirable bowling effort and hard work in the field, it was no surprise when the visiting side reached their target to earn victory by six wickets.

Opening the batting for Selkirk, John Graham and David Gardiner saw out the first over without issue. However, that was as far as this partnership got.

Graham was bowled for nought by Proctor to bring captain Rory Banks to the crease. Gardiner was soon to go also, bowled for one by Blades to leave Selkirk toiling at 13-2.

Murphy came and went without troubling the scorers before Kenny Paterson and Banks formed a mini-partnership to steady the ship somewhat.

Unfortunately, just as Banks began to look settled, he was on his way back to the pavilion – plum lbwfor 19.

Jordan Reid scored a quickfire 17 before being bowled, and Paterson was caught out for 11 to leave the Selkirk score at 59-6.

Ian Gardiner came and went for six, followed by ducks for Blaine Gillie and Kyle Easson. Jamie Hughes went for one to bring this innings to a close.

Selkirk, thoroughly well bettered by a great bowling side, were all out for 68.

As is now expected by the Philiphaugh faithful, Kenny Paterson and Jordan Reid opened the Selkirk bowling attack. Rewards came quickly for Paterson’s disciplined line and length; three consecutive maidens from him included a wicket to leave Haddington 16-1 after 6 overs – Holland the batsman to go for just one.

Reid soon had a wicket of his own, with Clark caught at mid-off by David Gardiner for 11.

Rory Banks came on to bowl from one end, executing some tidy bowling which was unfortunate not to yield a better return in the wickets column.

Cruikshank batted well, picking the bad deliveries well and scoring off of them, before he unfortunately retired hurt with a score of 25.

Reid bowled well and was unlucky on a number of occasions not to take a number of wickets. While David Gardiner bowled with great pace to pick up the well-deserved wickets of Borrowman and Talbot – catches

well held by Jordan Reid and Rory Banks respectively – it was only a matter of time until the winning runs were scored.

S. Logan was the batsman who ultimately ended the match, a single against the bowling of Ian Gardiner prompting warm applause from his teammates and spectators alike.

Overall, it was a poor day for Selkirk, in which their opposition performed significantly better.

As always, there were positive aspects of the Selkirk performance – Jordan Reid batted well while out in the middle and bowled to his usual high standards. Kenny Paterson, as always, bowled with composure and skill, while Rory Banks exhibited some good shots in his albeit short innings.

Lots of work is to be done for this Selkirk side in what will certainly be a difficult season – however, there’s confidence that a great deal of excellent cricket will be seen from this side.